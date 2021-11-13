Iran not satisfied with fossil fuel language in draft COP26 deal

Iran said on Saturday it was not satisfied with the language in a draft COP26 agreement on phasing out fossil fuel subsidies and expressed its support for India, which also criticised richer nations over the pledge.

"We are not satisfied on paragraph 36 on the phase-out of fossil fuel subsidies. We support the Indian delegation related to fossil fuels," the Iranian delegation told the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow.

