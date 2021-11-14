COP26: Switzerland disappointed by India's proposed new language on coal

Swiss Environment Minister Simonetta Sommaruga told the plenary meeting of the U.N. climate conference in Scotland that she was disappointed by India's proposed new language on curbing coal use.

She said the world did not need to phase down coal use, but phase it out. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis Editing by Mark Potter)

