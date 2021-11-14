UK's Johnson says climate deal is a big step forward
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday the climate deal struck at the COP26 conference in Glasgow was a big step forward and he hoped it would mark the beginning of the end of end of climate change.
"There is still a huge amount more to do in the coming years," Johnson said in a statement. "But today's agreement is a big step forward and, critically, we have the first ever international agreement to phase down coal and a roadmap to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.
"I hope that we will look back on COP26 in Glasgow as the beginning of the end of climate change, and I will continue to work tirelessly towards that goal."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
