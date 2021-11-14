Left Menu

Australian ministers say 2030 emission target fixed, will be beaten

Australia's 2030 emissions target is fixed, and the government is committed to beating it, several ministers said on Sunday, without saying whether targets would be updated as the recently concluded UN climate summit in Glasgow demanded. The Glasgow talks ended Saturday with a deal that for the first-time targeted fossil fuels as the key driver of global warming, calling for tougher emissions pledges by 2022, among other things.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 11:47 IST
Australian ministers say 2030 emission target fixed, will be beaten
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Australia's 2030 emissions target is fixed, and the government is committed to beating it, several ministers said on Sunday, without saying whether targets would be updated as the recently concluded UN climate summit in Glasgow demanded.

The Glasgow talks ended Saturday with a deal that for the first-time targeted fossil fuels as the key driver of global warming, calling for tougher emissions pledges by 2022, among other things. "Australia's 2030 target is fixed and we are committed to meeting and beating it," Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Energy Minister Angus Taylor said in a joint statement after the summit ended, adding the government will do "what's right for rural and regional communities."

Australia's current commitment calls for a 26% to 28% reduction in greenhouse emissions by 2030. The country, one of the world's top producers of coal and gas, was named the "colossal fossil" of the UN talks by Climate Action Network activists for "its appalling approach to climate change policy".

Prime Minister Scott Morrison adopted a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 but said he would not legislate the goal. He rejected a global pledge, led by the European Union and the United States, to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030. Greg Hunt, Australia's health minister who was the environment minister in 2013-2016, refused to say on Sunday whether the government will update the target.

"We've set our target. But what we'll continue to do is update our projections," Hunt said in an interview on the Australian Broadcast Corp's Insiders program. When pressed further, Hunt paraphrased William Shakespeare from his play, "Henry IV", saying, "I never promised to pay thee, but now that I'm here, I'll pay thee double'. It means under-promise and over-deliver."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021