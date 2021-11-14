Left Menu

PTI | Lakhimpur | Updated: 14-11-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 18:16 IST
Dudhwa National Park to reopen on Nov 15
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Dudhwa National Park is set to open for tourists from November 15, a senior official said Sunday.

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) Field Director Sanjay Kumar Pathak said tourists wishing to visit the rhino area in the south Sunaripur range will have to wait for a few days more as the rhino area is still swampy and not fit for elephant movements.

''As per government directives, the Dudhwa National Park would now be opened for tourists from November 15. However, due to heavy water-logging still prevailing in Sathiyana, the area would not be allowed for tourist activities till further instructions," he said.

The park was earlier scheduled to open from November 1. However, untimely heavy rains, unprecedented discharge of 5,33,000 cusecs of water into the Sharda river from the Banbasa barrage that flooded Mohana and Suheli rivers passing through Dudhwa National Park disturbed the schedule.

Pathak said, ''elderly persons over 60 years of age would have to (mandatorily) produce their vaccination certificates on entering the Dudhwa National Park area, while other tourists between 18 to 60 years of age may be randomly asked to produce their vaccination certificates.'' He added every tourist must follow Covid protocols while visiting the park.

Located on the India-Nepal border, the Dudhwa National Park attracts tourists, wildlife enthusiasts, and researchers every year with its untouched natural habitat, rich grasslands, wetlands, and a vast population of wildlife species.

It is home to Royal Bengal tigers, wild tuskers, 400 species of birds, five species of deer including swamp deer, various species of reptiles, medicinal plants, and vegetation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

