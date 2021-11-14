Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes southern Iran - state TV

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 18:21 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes southern Iran - state TV
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan near the port city of Bandar Abbas on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) and Iranian state TV reported.

The quake was upgraded from a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 and depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said. "The quake was felt in several southern Iranian cities in the Hormozgan province," a local official told state TV.

State TV said two quakes jolted the area, where rescue teams have been dispatched.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021