Left Menu

Pope to politicians: Be courageous, show vision on climate

At the same time, I invite all persons of good will to carry out active citizenry to care for the common house, Francis said, referring to planet Earth.The pontiff didnt comment on the outcome of the two weeks of U.N. talks.Nearly 200 nations agreed to a compromise deal aimed at keeping alive a global warming target.

PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 14-11-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 19:22 IST
Pope to politicians: Be courageous, show vision on climate

Pope Francis on Sunday urged political and economic leaders to show courage and long-range vision, hours after U.N. led-climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, ended in compromise on how to combat global warming.

Francis in remarks to the public in St. Peter's Square said the “cry of the poor, united to the cry of the Earth, resounded in the last days at the United Nations COP26 summit on climate change.” “I encourage all those who have political and economic responsibilities to act immediately with courage and farsightedness,'' he said. ''At the same time, I invite all persons of good will to carry out active citizenry to care for the common house,'' Francis said, referring to planet Earth.

The pontiff didn't comment on the outcome of the two weeks of U.N. talks.

Nearly 200 nations agreed to a compromise deal aimed at keeping alive a global warming target. But a last-minute change diluted crucial language about the use of coal, a fossil fuel whose use is the biggest single source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Francis has made attention to the Earth's environment a major plank of his papacy, dedicating an encyclical, or major document, to the moral imperative of responsibly protecting the planet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021