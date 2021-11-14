Left Menu

Honouring tribal people, Nov 15 will be observed as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas,' says Amit Shah

The Centre has decided to observe November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, every year in honour of tribal peoples contribution in the freedom movement and nation building, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced here on Sunday. The Government of India has decided to observe November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 14-11-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 21:33 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has decided to observe November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas,' every year in honour of tribal people's contribution in the freedom movement and nation building, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced here on Sunday. ''The Government of India has decided to observe November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. The day will be observed in various formats over a week to highlight the contribution of tribal communities to India's freedom struggle and national development," Shah announced at the Southern Zonal Council meeting.

Shah urged the Chief Ministers to develop an action plan in their respective states to showcase and highlight the contribution of tribals to India's freedom struggle and also the development of their states. Honouring the contributions of the tribal people on Nov 15 would commence from this year.

