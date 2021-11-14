Left Menu

Jitendra Singh stresses need for mandatory diabetes tests at all maternity hospitals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 21:45 IST
Jitendra Singh stresses need for mandatory diabetes tests at all maternity hospitals
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)
Calling for an integrated and holistic approach to fight diabetes, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said COVID-19 has prompted the country to discover new norms in adversity as he underscored the importance of combining traditional Indian management modalities with the allopathic medicine system.

Speaking at a webinar on diabetes on the occasion of World Diabetes Day, Singh, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Science & Technology, stressed the need for mandatory diabetes tests at all maternity hospitals and for every pregnant women.

The seminar was jointly organized by Swami Vivekananda Yoga AnusandhanaSamasthana, S-VYASA, Bengaluru and Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy, CCRYN New Delhi.

Calling for an integrated and holistic approach to fight Diabetes, Dr Jitendra Singh, also a renowned diabetologist, said ''COVID-19 has prompted us to discover new norms in adversity'' and underlined the importance of combining traditional Indian management modalities with the allopathic system of medicine.

''Diabetes is a growing epidemic globally and more so in India. According to the latest International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates, the adult pollution in the country affected by the disease is projected to rise to 153 million by 2045, giving India the dubious distinction of becoming the diabetes capital of the world,'' he said.

