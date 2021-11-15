Shell HQ move "has no consequences" for Dutch climate lawsuit - activist
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 15-11-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 15:27 IST
The environmental group that won a Dutch lawsuit against Royal Dutch Shell ordering the oil major to reduce its CO2 emissions on Monday said the company's plans to move its headquarters to London will not impact the case.
"This news has no negative consequences for Milieudefensie's climate case against Shell," the group, known internationally as Friends of the Earth, said in a statement. "Rather, moving to the United Kingdom opens up a new front, including for future cases."
