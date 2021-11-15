Rs 121-crore tender floated for solid waste management in Greater Noida

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Monday floated a key tender inviting companies for solid waste management across the city and over a 100 villages in areas under its jurisdiction, officials said.

GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan said the expected cost of the project is Rs 121 crore for which request for proposals have been invited.

''The GNIDA aims at ensuring collection of solid waste, including kitchen waste, from all villages also apart from the urban areas and sectors,'' he said. According to officials, 124 villages and the city of Greater Noida come under the GNIDA which altogether generate about 300 tonnes of waste, including construction and demolition waste, on an average daily.

Bhooshan said, ''This is the first time that such a comprehensive plan has been made for end to end disposal of the solid waste. Efforts are being made to ensure no village is left behind.'' The GNIDA said the last date of applying bids for the project is November 22 and the project will be for 10 years, adding Rs 121.23 crore has been earmarked for the work. Bids can be made at http://www.greaternoidaauthority.in or http://www.etender.up.nic.in, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)