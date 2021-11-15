Odisha's Similipal National Park remains closed for second day due to rain, fog
Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district remained closed for the second consecutive day on Monday due to rain and fog, a forest officer said.
The national park reopened for tourists on November 1 after remaining closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and monsoon.
''Depending on the weather condition, we will decide tomorrow whether to allow visitors to the national park,'' Similipal Tiger Reserve Field Director M Yogajayand said.
