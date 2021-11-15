Left Menu

Odisha's Similipal National Park remains closed for second day due to rain, fog

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 15-11-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 19:43 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district remained closed for the second consecutive day on Monday due to rain and fog, a forest officer said.

The national park reopened for tourists on November 1 after remaining closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and monsoon.

''Depending on the weather condition, we will decide tomorrow whether to allow visitors to the national park,'' Similipal Tiger Reserve Field Director M Yogajayand said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

