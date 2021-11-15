Left Menu

Fire erupts in Mumbai industrial area; none hurt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 23:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in an industrial estate at suburban Kanjurmarg on Monday night, but there was no immediate report of any casualty, officials said.

They said the blaze erupted in the Havy Industrial Estate's compound located near the Kanjurmarg police station in eastern Mumbai at around 9.40 pm.

A fire brigade official said eight fire engines and four water tankers along with personnel reached the spot on getting information about the blaze.

Police personnel and civic ward-level staff were also at the site.

''Efforts are being made to douse the flames. As of now, there is no report of injury to anyone,'' he said.

A civic official said the fire started in a service centre of a multinational electronic goods company, but its cause was not yet known.

