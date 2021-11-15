Existing funding support from Centre for Puducherry under PMAY indequate: CM

Puducherry, Nov 15 (PTI): Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday said the existing funding support under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for Puducherry is inadequate to complete the housing projects. A press release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said this was pointed out during a video-conference Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had with Chief Ministers and Finance Ministers of States. The release said the Puducherry government has decided to enhance the share of Union Territory and as per the revised pattern of funding financial implications for housing schemes worked out to Rs 126.84 crore. The Chief Minister said the Central grant for the housing project for Puducherry would be of help to achieve the objective of providing houses to the poor. The release said the Chief Minister had also pointed out that the development of minor port of Puducherry under Sagar Mala Scheme needed to be speeded up. It further said Rangasamy had also pointed out that the land bank available in Sedarapet-Karasur belt here should be made operational for allotment of industrial plots for multiplier effect of employment and revenue generation. Similarly, the land bank at Karaikal growth centre should be utilised for export-oriented infrastructure. It said Rangasamy made out a case for a multi- storeyed building infrastructure in the vacant sites in the industrial estates for IT and ITES and for start-up companies to establish activities on plug and play basis. On healthcare facilities, he said the territorial government has proposed to implement `Universal Health Coverage`. He said Central assistance was needed to construct a new 500-bed hospital for treatment of infectious and epidemic diseases and to strengthen the infrastructure at a cost of Rs 150 crore. He highlighted the need to expand the Puducherry airport. To promote tourism, auditoriums, convention centres and amphitheatres are needed, the release said.

