Two workers killed at under-construction building in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-11-2021 00:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 00:46 IST
Two workers died while another was injured after a wall at an under-construction building collapsed here on Monday evening, the Noida Police said.

The building is located in A block of Sector 2 where work was underway in the basement of the building around 8 pm, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

''The three workers were working on the scaffolding in the basement when a part of a wall collapsed and two of them got trapped inside. When alerted, the local police reached the spot and the duo was brought out and rushed to a hospital but they could not survive,'' Singh said.

The contractor at the site and the third worker escaped from the spot after the incident and a search is on for them, the officer said.

The police are investigating the matter and all necessary legal action will be taken in the case, he added.

