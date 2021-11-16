Left Menu

6 teens injured after shooting near Denver area school

Six teenagers went to the hospital after a shooting in a park near a high school in suburban Denver on Monday, police said.The suspect in the shooting near Aurora Central High School left the scene and has not been identified, Aurora police said in a tweet.Five people, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were taken to the hospital by authorities and sixth person, an 18-year-old, went to the hospital on their own with minor injuries, police said.

PTI | Aurora | Updated: 16-11-2021 04:06 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 04:06 IST
6 teens injured after shooting near Denver area school
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Six teenagers went to the hospital after a shooting in a park near a high school in suburban Denver on Monday, police said.

The suspect in the shooting near Aurora Central High School left the scene and has not been identified, Aurora police said in a tweet.

Five people, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were taken to the hospital by authorities and sixth person, an 18-year-old, went to the hospital on their own with minor injuries, police said. Three patients from the shooting were taken to Children's Hospital Colorado. They were in stable condition and have all been reunited with their families. spokesperson Caitlin Jenney said. The school was on a “secure perimeter” because of the shooting, police said. That typically means no one is allowed in or out of a school but students and staff are able to move freely within the building. The shooting comes after an 18-year-old died after being shot about 5 miles away on Sunday night. A shooting was also reported in the parking lot of a mall in Aurora on Friday but police only found several shell casings when they arrived.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings - statement; Austria brings back COVID-19 lockdown, this time for the unvaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings...

 Global
3
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open - coach; Tennis-WTA calls on China to investigate Peng sexual assault allegations and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021