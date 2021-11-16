China's EU envoy says no flexibility on Taiwan, sanctions, trade

China will never change its position on Taiwan and will also not shift its view that the European Union must lift its sanctions if a new Sino-EU investment deal is to be ratified, China's ambassador to the EU said on Tuesday. "If anything changes, it is that the Chinese people's resolve to realise complete reunification of our country grows even stronger," Zhang Ming said of Taiwan.

"Some people in Europe seem to underestimate the Chinese people's aspiration for a reunification of our country," he told an online think-tank event in Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)