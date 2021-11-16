Left Menu

China's EU envoy says no flexibility on Taiwan, sanctions, trade

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-11-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 16:11 IST
China will never change its position on Taiwan and will also not shift its view that the European Union must lift its sanctions if a new Sino-EU investment deal is to be ratified, China's ambassador to the EU said on Tuesday. "If anything changes, it is that the Chinese people's resolve to realise complete reunification of our country grows even stronger," Zhang Ming said of Taiwan.

"Some people in Europe seem to underestimate the Chinese people's aspiration for a reunification of our country," he told an online think-tank event in Brussels.

