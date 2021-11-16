Seventh edition of India International Science Festival to be held in Goa in December
- Country:
- India
The government said on Tuesday it is organising the seventh edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF) in Goa next month.
The four-day festival will be inaugurated by Union minister Jitendra Singh at Panaji on December 10, the Science and Technology Ministry said in a statement.
Its theme is 'Celebrating Creativity, Science, Technology and Innovation for a Prosperous India', the statement said.
Singh said the main aim of the science festival is to bring into use innovations made by people and to develop technology which is affordable to the masses.
It will showcase flagship programmes like the Swach Bharat Abhiyan, Swasth Bharat Abhiyan 'Make in India', Digital India, Smart Villages, Smart Cities, Namami Gange and the Unnath Bharat Abhiyan, said Singh.
