At 10 deg C, lowest minimum temperature in Nov in Delhi this year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 19:43 IST
The mercury dropped by several notches on Tuesday as the minimum temperature was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius in the morning, the lowest in November this year, officials said.

The previous low for this month was recorded at 10.1 degrees Celsius on November 14, according to an official of the India Meteorological Department.

On Tuesday morning, the minimum temperature slipped to 10 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal, as recorded at 8.30 am at Safdarjung Observatory, the officials said, adding the relative humidity in the morning stood at 88 per cent.

The temperature then rose a bit as the day progressed.

On Monday, the city had recorded a low of 10.3 degrees Celsius in the morning.

On Tuesday evening, the maximum temperature settled at 27 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal, while the relative humidity at 5.30 pm stood at 62 per cent, according to IMD.

In 2020, the lowest minimum temperature in November was recorded on November 23 at 6.3 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky, mist or shallow fog in the morning.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 26 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively on Wednesday. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'very poor' category in the morning, data from CPCB showed. However, it deteriorated to 'severe' in the evening.

