IISF aims to build strategy for rural India through advancement of S&T: Dr Jitendra Singh

Dr Jitendra Singh said the theme of IISF 2021 is ‘AzadiKaAmritMahotsav’ – celebrating Creativity, Science, Technology and Innovation for a prosperous India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:28 IST
The main purpose of IISF is to celebrate science along with people in India and across the globe. Image Credit: Twitter(@moesgoi)
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh will inaugurate the seventh edition of India International Science festival, IISF at Panaji, Goa to be held from December 10 to 13, 2021.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the theme of IISF 2021 is 'AzadiKaAmritMahotsav' – celebrating Creativity, Science, Technology and Innovation for a prosperous India. He said, this year twelve programs will be conducted in this mega event based on this theme.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the series of India International Science Festival (IISF) is an integral part of India's long-term vision in developing and widening the spectrum of scientific temper for sustainable development and new technological innovations in India. He said, it also aims to build a strategy for rural India through the advancement of Science and Technology.

The Minister informed that IISF will provide a platform to young students, scientists and technocrats from across India for the exchange of knowledge and ideas and also supporting flagship programmes like 'Swach Bharat Abhiyan', Swasth Bharat Abhiyan 'Make in India', 'Digital India', 'Smart Villages', 'Smart Cities' ' NamamiGange', 'Unnath Bharat Abhiyan' initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last seven years. He said the main aim of the Science Festival is to bring into use the innovations by the people and develop technology that is affordable to the masses.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that this year India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence as AazadiKaAmritMahotsav and the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given the ideas of five pillars to celebrate it, which will be reflected through various programs inIISF 2021.

India International Science Festival (IISF) is a joint program of Ministry of Science & Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences and VijnanaBharati (VIBHA) a swadeshi movement of Bharat. The first program of IISF was held in year 2015 and sixth edition of this annual event was organised in year 2020. The main purpose of IISF is to celebrate science along with people in India and across the globe.

The programmes to be undertaken during these four days will include Science Film Festival, Science Literature Festival, Engineering Students Festival, Science Village Festival, Traditional Crafts and Artisans Festival, Guinness Book of World Records, Festival of Games and Toys, Global Indian Scientists and Technocrats Meet, Eco-Festival, New Age Technology Show, National Social Organizations and Institutions Meet.

(With Inputs from PIB)

