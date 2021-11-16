Elephant electrocuted in Kerala

Palakkad (Kerala), Nov 16 (PTI): A three-year-old tusker was electrocuted near an estate in the Walayar forest range in Palakkad district of Kerala, a forest offical said on Tuesday.

Palakkad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kurra Srinivas said the animal was found dead this morning and its herd was found guarding the carcass.

''There was a live connection to a borewell in the area and it seems like the elephant tried to bite it late Monday,'' the DFO told PTI.

The forest officials managed to chase away the herd conduct a postmortem on the tusker.

The postmortem was conducted and the remains would be cremated either or tomorrow morning, he said.

