Union minister inaugurates workshop on land records modernisation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:48 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@girirajsinghbjp)
  • India

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday inaugurated a national workshop on modernisation of land records.

Addressing ministers and senior officials from different states at the 'Bhumi Samvaad' - National Workshop on Digital India Land Record Modernisation Programme (DILRMP), he urged states to adopt the best practices in the field of land management, land acquisition and infrastructure projects.

Singh, the Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, also launched the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) portal and Dashboard.

To appreciate and encourage the good work done by state governments, the Department of Land Resources has initiated the National Land Management Award – 2021 and national level ranking of states based on the best practices for land acquisition for infrastructure projects, Singh said.

Talking about the importance of Unique Land Parcel Identification Numbers (ULPIN), Singh said it is just like Aadhar for land parcels. In this unique system, an ID based on geo-coordinates of the parcels is generated and assigned to the plots, he said. ''This has been introduced to share the computerised digital land record data among different states/sectors and a uniform system of assigning a unique ID to land parcels across the country. So far, it has already been implemented in 13 states and pilot tested in another six states," he said.

"The department has decided to complete the process of assigning unique IDs to land parcels in the country by the end of this financial year (FY 2021-22). When this system will be implemented in the entire country, most of the land disputes will be resolved automatically,'' he added.

Currently, computerisation of land records is completed in 6,00,811 villages against a total of 6,56,190 villages, digitisation of cadastral maps/FMBs is completed in 1.11 crore maps against a total number of 1.63 crore maps, and computerisation of sub registrar office have been completed in 4,883 offices against a total number of 5,220, the ministry said in a statement.

So far, the integration of sub registrar office and revenue office has been completed for 3,975 sub registrar offices against a total number of 5,220, establishment of modern record room completed in 2,508 tehsil/revenue offices against a total number of 6,712, survey/re-survey completed in 74,789 villages against a total number of 6,56,190 villages, it said.

The NGDRS is an in-house advanced software application for the registration system developed by NIC. This software application is scalable, flexible, configurable and compatible with the state-specific needs in the country, the ministry said. So far, it has already been implemented in 12 states and pilot tested in three states covering more than 10 crore people. As per the report, more than 25 lakh documents have already been registered using this system. To integrate all the processes and land records database, the department has also initiated a consolidated effort to computerise the land management system through Integrated Land Management Information System (ILMIS) project wherein land-related information is available in a single window, it said.

So far, it has already been implemented in 283 districts of the country, the ministry said.

During the workshop, eight states gave presentations on the theme of best practices in the case of land governance.

The department also presented a pan-India status of the NGDRS, ULPIN, and DILRMP.

