2.8 magnitude quake strikes north of Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale struck 48 km north of New Delhi around 10 pm on Tuesday.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was centred at Latitude 29.05 and Longitude 77.20 and had a depth of 10 km.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

