2.8 magnitude quake strikes north of Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale struck 48 km north of New Delhi around 10 pm on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 23:36 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was centred at Latitude 29.05 and Longitude 77.20 and had a depth of 10 km.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

