Jammu to impose Covid night curfew from Wednesday

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-11-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 00:53 IST
A night curfew will be imposed in Jammu winter capital city from Wednesday as COVID-19 positivity rate is on the rise in the region, a top district official said here.

Violation of the restrictions will invite strict action, District Magistrate Anshul Garg warned on Tuesday.

''In view of increasing positivity rate in Jammu, DDMA imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am from 17th November (Wednesday) onwards,'' Garg said in a tweet.

He advised people living in the city to follow COVID-19 SOP and get fully vaccinated.

All station house officers and tehsildars shall ensure that announcements are made on public address systems to make people aware of the new development, an order issued by the district magistrate stated.

The DM said the district disaster management authority (DDMA) held a detailed review of the Covid situation in the city and decided that immediate measures are required as the positivity rate has increased by 0.2 per cent recently.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

