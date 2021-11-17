Left Menu

Marine mammal sanctuary approved

“It is our collective aim to ensure a safe haven for these amazing, intelligent creatures so that they remain a treasured part of the community,” Kiri Allan said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-11-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 11:24 IST
Marine mammal sanctuary approved
“Our partners in progressing the sanctuary - Ngā Hapū o Te Pēwhairangi, have been there side by side with myself and the Department of Conservation on our journey to protect the dolphins. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A marine mammal sanctuary in Te Pēiwhairangi/Bay of Islands aims to not only reverse the decline in the numbers of bottlenose dolphins in the area but better protect visiting orcas and fur seals as well, Conservation Minister Kiri Allan says.

"The waters around the Bay of Islands are the perfect nursery habitat for marine mammals. They are also a tourist mecca, particularly over the summer months, with the iconic bottlenose dolphins a major attraction.

"Extensive studies have shown, however, that the near-constant presence of people and boats disrupts normal behaviours critical for the mammal's survival, such as resting and feeding. As a 2016 Massey University report noted the problem is the frequency of interactions; they are "being loved too much".

"The Bay's bottlenose dolphin is known to spend an average 86 percent of daylight hours with at least one boat nearby. That puts pressure on them (and other marine mammals) that can lead to stress, reduce reproductive success and makes them more vulnerable to other changes in their environment.

"We couldn't allow that to keep happening. By designating this area a sanctuary we are creating an environment where the human-animal interaction co-exists rather than disrupts, while also protecting an amazing taonga for future generations.

"The decision to declare a sanctuary wasn't taken lightly. A public consultation was a vital part of the process and several changes have been made to the original proposal following careful consideration of almost 650 submissions.

"The rules let boaties continue to enjoy and use the beautiful waters of the Bay, but in a way that allows our marine mammals to as well. Unlike some other marine refuges, there are no specific restrictions on fishing.

"Our partners in progressing the sanctuary - Ngā Hapū o Te Pēwhairangi, have been there side by side with myself and the Department of Conservation on our journey to protect the dolphins.

"It is our collective aim to ensure a safe haven for these amazing, intelligent creatures so that they remain a treasured part of the community," Kiri Allan said.

The sanctuary comes into effect on December 15.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021