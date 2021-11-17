Left Menu

Expanding road network will enhance rural development, help remote areas: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 18:38 IST
Expanding road network will enhance rural development, help remote areas: PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Noting that a better road network brings with it several benefits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday the Union Cabinet’s decision on expanding road network will enhance rural development and help remote areas of the northeast as well as areas affected by the Left Wing Extremism.

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of 32,152-kilometre roads in far-flung areas of the country at a cost of Rs 33,822 crore.

The Cabinet also approved telecom connectivity in tribal areas by putting up telecom towers in 7,287 villages in five states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha.

“An important Cabinet decision, which will take the fruits of technology to our Aspirational Districts across five states and contribute to social empowerment,'' Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021