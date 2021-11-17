Left Menu

PTI | Kotdwar | Updated: 17-11-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 20:31 IST
Nature trail bird watching begins at Corbett
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@drharaksrawat)
Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat on Wednesday inaugurated a bird- watching facility at the Pakhro range of the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Speaking on the occasion Rawat said bird watching has been added to tourism in Uttarakhand for the first time.

''There are around 500 bird species in Corbett. The addition of a new feature like nature trail bird watching will attract more and more bird lovers to Corbett besides giving a boost to homestay facilities in adjoining villages,'' he said.

"Four gates have been built in Kotdwar area through which tourists can now enter Corbett," he said, adding it will open up fresh employment avenues for locals on a big scale.

The forest minister also launched a website of Kalagarh forest division on the occasion, saying it will prove to be very informative for tourists Pakhro, Vatanvasa and Durga Devi safari zones of the reserve also had their annual opening from Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

