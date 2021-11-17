Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-11-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 22:19 IST
Venkaiah Naidu calls for making healthcare affordable& accessible to all
Hyderabad, Nov 17 (PTI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday emphasised the need to ensure affordable and accessible healthcare for all and suggested that modern multi-specialty hospitals also start satellite centers in rural areas.

Inaugurating Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd here, he praised the Central government’s decision to set up at least one medical college in each district, an official release said.

He further suggested that governments envision one medical college in each revenue sub-division, which would not only address the shortage of trained manpower in the medical profession, but also increase people’s access to quality healthcare.

Appreciating the Governments’ efforts in making healthcare accessible to all, he further called for redoubling the efforts in providing infrastructure support for medical centers across the country.

Talking about COVID-19 pandemic, Naidu praised the frontline COVID warriors for their dedication and hard work.

Lauding Indian scientists and researchers for coming out with a vaccine against COVID-19 in record time, he urged everyone to come forward and get vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

