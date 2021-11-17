Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 23:17 IST
Fed with 'food laced with poison', 5 puppies die in Kolkata
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix.com
Five puppies were found dead in north Kolkata's Shobhabazar area on Wednesday and it is suspected that they were fed with food laced with poison, police said.

Police initiated a probe into the matter after local people and dog lovers lodged a complaint.

Residents of Ramdhan Khan Lane spotted the puppies lying dead on a footpath in the morning.

''They said the puppies were fed regularly by several people of. But they were not sure who could kill them. We have launched an investigation,'' a police officer added.

Incidents of cruelty to animals have been reported earlier this month too.

Unknown miscreants in Howrah district had tried to poison several street dogs on the Diwali night. However, none of them died.

In another incident at Kharagpur in Paschim Medinipur district, a dog lost a part of its limbs and suffered severe burn injuries after unidentified people burst firecrackers after tying them to its leg.

