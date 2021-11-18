Crime detection rate improves in Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar areas: Police
The crime detection rate in Maharashtras Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police commissionerate has gone up to 75 per cent this year as against 66 per cent last year, MBVV Police Commissioner Dr Sadanand Date said.The detection of property-related offences has also improved by 10 per cent and the recovery rate of stolen goods has gone up considerably, Date told reporters on Wednesday.
- Country:
- India
The crime detection rate in Maharashtra's Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police commissionerate has gone up to 75 per cent this year as against 66 per cent last year, MBVV Police Commissioner Dr Sadanand Date said.
The detection of property-related offences has also improved by 10 per cent and the recovery rate of stolen goods has gone up considerably, Date told reporters on Wednesday. The MBVV police commissionerate was carved out of Thane and Palghar districts and it commenced operations from last year.
Date said the sanctioned strength of the commissionerate is 3,310 and presently, it has 2,100 personnel. He also said that they have set up one more 'Pelhar' police station in the region to reduce the workload on Achole and Tulinj police stations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COP26: a global methane pledge is great – but only if it doesn’t distract us from CO₂ cuts
New Zealand joins initiative to launch Global Methane Pledge
Fears for farming and trade stopped India signing COP26 forest, methane pledges
Teenager kills self in Thane district
Maha: Man attacks, kills co-worker over petty feud in Thane district