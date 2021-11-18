Left Menu

Air quality in city in very poor category

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 10:23 IST
Air quality in city in very poor category
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix.com
  • Country:
  • India

The air quality in the national capital remained in the very poor category with the air quality index (AQI) clocking the value of 344 at 8 am on Thursday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. Though it remained in the very poor category, the AQI improved marginally at 344 on Thursday from its previous day's index value of 375.

Authorities, however, said no major improvement is likely till Sunday.

According to the CPCB's Sameer App, Faridabad (354), Ghaziabad (364), Greater Noida (324), Gurugram (325) and Noida (333) also recorded their air quality in the very poor category at 8 am on Thursday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The minimum temperature of the national capital was recorded at 10.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On Wednesday, the city has recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature so far at 9.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

The weather office predicted a partly cloudy and hazy sky in the day. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

IMD officials said that the relative humidity was recorded at 82 percent at 5.30 am. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021