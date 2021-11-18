Officials must have clarity on PESA implementation, says Union tribal affairs minister
Officials must have clarity on how to implement the Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) for ensuring self-governance in scheduled areas through traditional gram sabhas, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said on Thursday.
Munda, along with Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh, inaugurated the National Conference on PESA here.
He said it was the ''first time in 25 years'' that the two ministries were holding a joint meeting on the implementation of the Act in tribal-dominated states.
''There should be clarity among officials on how to implement the Act… First, officials of the two ministries involved in the implementation of the Act need to be trained. Many issues will emerge during the discussion over it,'' he said.
At the conference, senior officials admitted that there was a lack of awareness among the tribal communities and also the implementing officials about PESA.
