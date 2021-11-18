Guj CM flags off 3-day Atmanirbhar Gram Yatra for awareness about govt schemes, various issues

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday flagged off 'Atmanirbhar Gram Yatra', a three-day-long exercise wherein specially-designed vehicles will move in villages across the state to spread awareness about various government schemes and issues concerning people, such as cleanliness.

The flag-off event was held at Mahemdavad town of Kheda district. Speaking on the occasion, Patel said his government is committed to making Gujarat 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) through overall development of villages. The aim of this three-day long Atmanirbhar Gram Yatra, being organised as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', is to bring pro-people schemes at the doorstep of the needy people and to bring solution to various issues concerning rural folks, a state government release quoted him as saying. During the event, Patel launched various projects worth Rs 53.39 crore for Kheda district and also distributed financial assistance and loans under various government schemes to over 3,400 locals, it said.

The yatra would travel on 993 routes in all the 33 districts of the state between November 18 and 20, the release said, adding that it would cover nearly 1,000 district panchayat seats.

During this three-day yatra, nearly 19,600 projects worth Rs 441.89 crore will be inaugurated while work will be commenced for nearly 23,000 development projects worth Rs 963.82 crore. Around 1.92 lakh beneficiaries will be given assistance worth Rs 167.55 crore under various schemes, it said. On the last day, as many as 8.071 beneficiaries will be allotted houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Gramin), it added. Rural Development Minister Brijesh Merja said villagers will be made aware about schemes and other initiatives through films, pamphlets, exhibitions and camps during these three days. To spread awareness among the masses, cleanliness drives will be conducted in anganwadis, post offices and health centres in villages during this drive. Villagers will be made aware about the benefits of having toilets and ways to keep the villages open defecation free, the release said.

