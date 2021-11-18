Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-11-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 18:14 IST
Areca, coconut prices
Representative Image
  • India

Following are today's areca and coconut prices.

Areca (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 49,000 to Rs 51,000 model Rs 49,500 New Supari : Rs 35,000 to Rs 42,500 model Rs 40,000 Koka : Rs 25,000 to Rs 28,000 model Rs 27,000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty : Rs 20,000 to Rs 27,000 model Rs 25,000 2nd qlty : Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 model Rs 15,000.

