Odd News Roundup: From backflips to pogo sticks, Guinness World Records are smashed

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

From backflips to pogo sticks, Guinness World Records are smashed

From a backflipping gymnast to a man pulling a car while walking on his hands, this year's Guinness World Records Day is as colourful as ever. Talent from around the world have smashed all kinds of records for the eighteenth annual GWR Day on Wednesday.

