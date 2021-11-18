Left Menu

Solar-powered camera traps installed to keep tab on poachers

Scores of rare species of wild animals and birds are found in these regions including black and brown Himalayan bear, musk deer, Monal bird, Tibetan wolf, red fox, Ibex and the golden eagle.

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 18-11-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 20:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Over 40 solar-powered automatic cameras have been installed at different spots in the high-altitude valleys of the district to protect wild animals from poachers during winter months, Pithoragarh Divisional Forest Officer Vinay Bhargava said.

''These cameras will trace poachers who become active in poaching of these valued animals when they come down to the valleys from the upper Himalayan region to escape the winter chill,'' the DFO said. These camera traps have been installed in Vyas, Chaudas, Milam, Darma, Chiplakot, Chipka Kedar, Hansling and Naginidhura valleys of the district, he said. ''Besides installing these solar-powered high-quality cameras, we have also instructed our forest team to patrol the region during the daytime to trace activities of poachers,'' said the DFO.

Scores of rare species of wild animals and birds are found in these regions including black and brown Himalayan bear, musk deer, Monal (bird), Tibetan wolf, red fox, Ibex and the golden eagle. ''As most of these species fall into the category of endangered animals worldwide, we have taken the measure to protect them from extinction,'' said the DFO.

