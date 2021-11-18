Left Menu

Pollution: Rs 12.75 lakh in penalties in Noida, Gr Noida

Contractors and builders were slapped with penalties worth Rs 10 lakh in Greater Noida on Thursday for causing pollution, while fines of Rs 2.75 lakh were imposed in Noida over violation of construction norms, officials said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:18 IST
Pollution: Rs 12.75 lakh in penalties in Noida, Gr Noida
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Contractors and builders were slapped with penalties worth Rs 10 lakh in Greater Noida on Thursday for causing pollution, while fines of Rs 2.75 lakh were imposed in Noida over violation of construction norms, officials said. Altogether 13 contractors and builders were issued penalties by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), they said.

''The penalities were slapped as all sorts of construction has been banned for four days due to high level of pollution in Greater Noida. A total of 13 such offenders were issued fines totalling Rs 10 lakh on Wednesday and Thursday,'' the GNIDA said. GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan has appealed to city residents to support in tackling pollution by not burning waste, increasing plantation and ensuring proper waste management. The Noida Authority said it issued similar penalties in 22 cases, worth Rs 2.75 lakh in the city.

The penalties were levied for violation of pollution-related guidelines in NCR, it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
2
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
3
MediaTek unveils Pentonic 2000 SoC for 8K 120Hz TVs

MediaTek unveils Pentonic 2000 SoC for 8K 120Hz TVs

 Taiwan
4
Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separately in Barcelona canteen; Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children, shipments to start immediately and more

Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separatel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021