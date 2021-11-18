Buildings shake in Guatemala City - Reuters witness
Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:41 IST
Buildings shook and a tremor was felt in Guatemala City on Thursday, according to a Reuters witness.
Earthquake monitor SkyAlert gave a preliminary report of a 6.0 magnitude earthquake that it said struck between Guatemala and El Salvador.
