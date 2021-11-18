5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Guatemala- USGS

A 5.8-magnitude quake in Guatemala shook buildings in capital Guatemala City, though no deaths or major damages were initially reported.

The quake struck about 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of the coastal area of Puerto San Jose, Guatemala, near the border of El Salvador, the United States Geological Survey reported. "The earthquake was reported in various areas of the national territory in all regions," said David de Leon, spokesman for the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (Conred).

