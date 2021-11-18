Left Menu

5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Guatemala- USGS

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 23:08 IST
5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Guatemala- USGS
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guatemala

A 5.8-magnitude quake in Guatemala shook buildings in capital Guatemala City, though no deaths or major damages were initially reported.

The quake struck about 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of the coastal area of Puerto San Jose, Guatemala, near the border of El Salvador, the United States Geological Survey reported. "The earthquake was reported in various areas of the national territory in all regions," said David de Leon, spokesman for the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (Conred).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
2
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
3
MediaTek unveils Pentonic 2000 SoC for 8K 120Hz TVs

MediaTek unveils Pentonic 2000 SoC for 8K 120Hz TVs

 Taiwan
4
Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separately in Barcelona canteen; Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children, shipments to start immediately and more

Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separatel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021