Assess rain situation, decide on holiday for schools: K'taka govt to district admin

The Karnataka government has asked the authorities of all districts to declare holiday for schools on Friday, after assessing the situation arising out of rains in the state.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioners of all districts, the Commissioner of Public Instructions Department Vishal R asked them to announce holiday to schools after assessing the rain situation in their respective districts.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Urban district administration declared holiday to schools on November 19, citing heavy rains.

In the state capital, several areas saw waterlogging and people were confined to their homes following rains. Water gushed into houses in low lying areas of the city.

Owing to heavy downpour, roads wore a deserted look as there was hardly any vehicular movement.

According to the Meteorology Department, the low pressure area over southwest and adjoining west central bay of Bengal off North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coasts has concentrated into a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal off North Tamil Nadu coast.

There is another low pressure area over east central Arabian Sea off Maharashtra coast moved west - North west ward and lay over east central Arabian sea.

The weather department predicted rain or thundershowers at most places over coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka and at many places over north interior Karnataka. It has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Bengaluru Rural, Bangalore Urban, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Kolar, Mandya, Ramnagara and Chickballapura districts of South Interior Karnataka.

It also said heavy rains were likely to occur at isolated places over Mysuru and Chamrajanagara districts.

