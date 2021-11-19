Manav Guru’s Guidance for Cancer

India is Popularly known as "Manav Guru" by millions of his followers around the world, Shri Chandrashekhar Guruji is the founder of CG Parivar, a global organization. By using his divine knowledge based on scientific analysis and a special self-immunotherapy Manav Guru is vouching to treat people who are suffering from cancer. Self-immunotherapy is a natural cancer treatment. It is a one-time treatment, which teaches cancer patients to connect with the universal energy and supports them holistically in their cancer treatment journey.

Manav Guru helps people to connect with Universal Energy with his divine knowledge. The guidance takes 2 hours, wherein the patient gets aligned and open to harness the universal energy. Once the patient is connected with the Universal Energy, the Universal Energy starts to flow in the body through blood circulation, and it also helps in better nourishment through oxygen and food (energy) to the trillions of cells including T-cells. When T-Cells get sufficient food and oxygen they become very strong and start fighting the cancer cells. The treatment takes approximately 9 - 180 days to achieve its optimum potential that helps in building immunity and equips an individual to fight cancer cells better.

Being a natural procedure, it is free of any side effects. Self-Immunotherapy does not include any surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, medicine, diet, yoga, or meditation. Even people going through other medical procedures can expect a positive impact through this treatment.

With the help of his followers, Manav Guru, since the year 2000, has been helping people to solve life problems related to education, career, marriage, relationship, wealth, health, and many other problems that one can come across.

Talking about self-immune therapy and the treatment, Manav Guru said, "Universal energy is abundantly available and accessible across the universe. I am blessed to be able to connect with it and also help people do the same. It takes me only a few hours to guide the patient towards this energy and then it works effectively on the patients and they are able to fight the disease with better immunity and optimism within a short period. Not just that, the positive change that one will experience through the therapy will also enable an individual to lead a more healthy and blissful life." With the commitment to "resolve any life-related problems within 9-180 Days" Manav Guru has helped millions of people with various life issues. In addition, Guruji aims to help and treat different types of cancer patients, across the globe with his unique "Self –Immune Therapy".

https://manavguru.org/lp/natural-cancer-treatment/ To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Shri Manav Guruji

