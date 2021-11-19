EDII gets 'Centre of Excellence' status from Skill Development Ministry

Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) on Friday said it has received the 'Centre of Excellence' status from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. The Ahmedabad-based Institute also informed it has set up the Rwanda-India Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Kigali, Rwanda, which was inaugurated on November 15 under an arrangement between the governments of the two countries. Announcing the developments, EDII Director General Sunil Shukla said the Centre in Rwanda should serve as a gateway for promotion of entrepreneurship in entire Africa in the coming years. As a Centre of Excellence, EDII will provide inputs for framing of policy guidelines by the government towards promotion of entrepreneurship and skill development, Shukla informed. The Centre of Excellence (CoE) recognition shall be initially valid for five years and comes following thorough scrutiny of the Institute on several parameters by the ministry, a release stated.

According to the guidelines for recognition of CoE issued by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, a Centre of Excellence is a body that provides leadership, best practices, research and development support, training of trainers and skill training for specific sectors with specific focus on emerging technologies.

The Rwanda- India Entrepreneurship Development Centre has been established by Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), under an agreement with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. This is the sixth international ED centre set up by EDII. Before this, the Institute has also set up Centres in Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Vietnam and Uzbekistan.

