Rajnath to attend Shaheed Samman Yatra in Pithoragarh village

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 19-11-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 17:29 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend Saturday a Shaheed Samman Yatra in honor of 232 war martyrs of the border district Pithoragarh.

Singh will arrive here on Saturday to take part in the Yatra in Jhualkhet village of the district, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said.

''The defense minister will arrive here at 11.30 am on Saturday and after spending two hours in the program being organized at Jhualkhet, will leave for Bareilly at 14.15 om," the DM said. Singh will also be accompanied by Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Almora MP Ajay Tamta, DM Chauhan said.

The Shaheed Samman Yatra will be heading from Pithoragarh to Dehradun with the sacred soil of 232 war martyrs from the district.

The Shaheed Samman Yatra was launched by BJP president J P Nadda in Uttarakhand from the defense personnel dominated Sawad village in Chamoli district on November 15.

The sacred soil from the homes of martyrs is to be collected during the yatra and used in the construction of a "Sainya Dham" (Soldiers' Shrine) being built in Dehradun.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

