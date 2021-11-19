3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck 17km NNW of Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Friday.
ANI | Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 19-11-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 17:57 IST
- Country:
- India
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck 17km NNW of Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Friday.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 19-11-2021, 14:31:37 IST, Lat: 24.04 & Long: 82.58, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 117km NNW of Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, India," the NCS tweeted. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Chhattisgarh
- Ambikapur
Advertisement