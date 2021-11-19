Left Menu

Mizoram gets its first orchidarium in Maubuang village

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 19-11-2021 18:20 IST
Mizoram Orchid Centre, the state's first orchidarium, has been inaugurated at Maubuang village near Aizawl.

It will serve an important purpose in preserving different orchid species in the state and open new commercial and employment opportunities for those taking up cultivation of the exotic flowering plants, state Rural Development Minister Lalruatkima said while inaugurating the centre on Thursday.

The main objective of the centre is collection, preservation, multiplication by tissue culture (growing), and studying the nature of various orchid species in the state, he said.

At least 350 species of orchids have been identified in Mizoram, out of which eight species have medicinal value and many of these orchids (some of them very rare) are now facing the extreme danger of extinction due to destruction of habitat or forest areas, according to officials.

The construction of the Orchid Centre began in April 2018 under the Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission (SPMRM) scheme with a project cost of Rs 3.9 crore.

The objective of the SPMRM is to stimulate local economic development, enhance basic services and create well planned economic clusters. Though completed in May 2019, its inauguration was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the officials said. The implementing agency of the centre is Rural Development Department and it will be manned by Zoawi Orchids on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

