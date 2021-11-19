Left Menu

Delhi air quality remains 'very poor'; minimum temp 10.9 deg C

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 19:26 IST
Delhi air quality remains 'very poor'; minimum temp 10.9 deg C
  • Country:
  • India

The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Friday with AQI in the evening being recorded at 381, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

Neighbouring Faridabad (354), Ghaziabad (372), Greater Noida (388), Gurugram (345) and Noida (385) also recorded air quality index (AQI) in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

According to authorities, the air quality is likely to improve ''significantly'' from Sunday owing to relatively strong winds and reach ''poor category''.

To combat pollution, the Delhi government on Wednesday had issued 10 directions, including a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the city and closure of schools and colleges till further orders.

On Thursday too, the AQI had stood in the 'very poor' category.

Delhi's AQI had on Tuesday slipped into 'severe' category in the evening, and the rising pollution level had been a matter of concern for all authorities and health experts.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 10.9 degrees Celsius in the morning, one notch below the season's average, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature in the evening was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, and a relative humidity of 69 per cent on Friday, it said.

On Thursday, the city had registered a low of 10.5 degrees Celsius. At 9.6 degrees Celsius, the national capital on Wednesday had recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the season so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021