Agra: One girl dies, another hurt after falling into 100-foot-deep well

A four-year-old girl died while another sustained injuries after they fell into a 100-foot-deep well at an Agra village on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at Garh ka Pura Village in the Mansukhpura police station area at 2 pm when the girls were playing near to the dry well. One of them died while the other is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Agra, eyewitnesses said.

Ajay Tomar, resident of the village and an eyewitness, said the two girls were playing near to the village and fell into the well.

The well was located just outside the village.

Ajay added, ''We were searching for both girls but when we came close to the well, we heard cries from it. When we got closer, we found both girls in the well.'' ''When villagers entered the well, one girl was found dead while another was injured. Her hand was fractured and she was sent for treatment at a private hospital in Agra city.'' Police confirmed the news. One of the girls died while the other is undergoing treatment at the hospital in Agra, they added.

