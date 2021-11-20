Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Breakthrough COVID-19 raises risk of health problems, death

Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university

A Chinese professor at the University of Copenhagen conducted genetic research with the Chinese military without disclosing the connection, the university told Reuters, in the latest example of how China's pursuit of military-civilian technology is tapping into Western academia in the strategically sensitive area of biotechnology. The professor, Guojie Zhang, is also employed by Shenzhen-based genomics giant BGI Group, which funds dozens of researchers at the university and has its European headquarters on the university's campus.

Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

The longest partial lunar eclipse in a millennium dazzled night skies around the world on Friday, in an event dubbed the 'Blood Moon' due to its red haze. The partial eclipse, which lasted 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds, is the longest since February 18, 1440, according to NASA.

Climate-friendly farming: Greenland's melting glaciers offer an answer

On a shore near Greenland's capital Nuuk, a local scientist points to a paradox emerging as the island's glaciers retreat: one of the most alarming consequences of global warming could deliver a way to limit its effects. "It's a kind of wonder material," says Minik Rosing, a native Greenlander, referring to the ultra-fine silt deposited as the glaciers melt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)