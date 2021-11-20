Left Menu

Indore cleanest city for 5th time in row in Centre's annual cleanliness survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 12:12 IST
  • India

Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row in the Central government's annual cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced on Saturday.

The second and third positions in the 'cleanest city' category of the 'Swachh Survekshan Awards, 2021' were secured by Surat and Vijayawada, respectively.

Varanasi has been the adjudged the ''cleanest Ganga town'' in the survey announced by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

Chhattisgarh has been adjudged India's cleanest state.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave away awards to winners on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

