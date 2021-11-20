Left Menu

Areca, coconut prices

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-11-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 18:01 IST
Areca, coconut prices
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxfuel
  • Country:
  • India

Mangaluru, Nov 20 (PTI): Following are today's areca and coconut prices.

Areca (per quintal): Old Supari : Rs 49,000 to Rs 52,000 model Rs 51,500 New Supari : Rs 38,000 to Rs 42,500 model Rs 40,000 Koka : Rs 32,500 to Rs 37,500 model Rs 35,000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty : Rs 20,000 to Rs 27,000 model Rs 25,000 2nd qlty : Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 model Rs 15,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
3
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
4
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021